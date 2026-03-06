DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Starbucks (SBUX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Starbucks (NasdaqGS:SBUX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is $102.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of $98.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 46,667MM, an increase of 23.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an decrease of 735 owner(s) or 22.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUX is 0.23%, an increase of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.59% to 981,686K shares. The put/call ratio of SBUX is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 84,727K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,720K shares , representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 82,182K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,460K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,373K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,148K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 48.22% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 17,811K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,721K shares , representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 13.88% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 17,447K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,765K shares , representing an increase of 49.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 103.87% over the last quarter.

