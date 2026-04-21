DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Reddit (RDDT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.14% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Reddit is $236.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $318.15. The average price target represents an increase of 42.14% from its latest reported closing price of $166.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reddit is 1,637MM, a decrease of 25.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reddit. This is an decrease of 302 owner(s) or 25.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDDT is 0.26%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 126,628K shares. The put/call ratio of RDDT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 5,981K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,626K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 5,550K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,898K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,249K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,859K shares , representing a decrease of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 3,844K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,673K shares , representing a decrease of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 10.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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