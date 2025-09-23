DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Mama's Creations (MAMA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Mama's Creations (NasdaqCM:MAMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.41% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mama's Creations is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.41% from its latest reported closing price of $10.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mama's Creations is 143MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mama's Creations. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAMA is 0.16%, an increase of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 37,158K shares. The put/call ratio of MAMA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,322K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares , representing a decrease of 21.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,166K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares , representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 25.34% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,891K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares , representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,417K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 60.60% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,375K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

