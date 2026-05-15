DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Eastern Bankshares (EBC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Eastern Bankshares (NasdaqGS:EBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.39% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eastern Bankshares is $23.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.39% from its latest reported closing price of $19.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Eastern Bankshares is 764MM, a decrease of 26.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern Bankshares. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 37.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBC is 0.12%, an increase of 34.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 191,258K shares. The put/call ratio of EBC is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,456K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,729K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,788K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,516K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 7,383K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,846K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares , representing an increase of 22.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 16.05% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.