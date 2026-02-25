DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Community Financial System (CBU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.74% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Community Financial System is $68.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.74% from its latest reported closing price of $62.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Community Financial System is 795MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Financial System. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 14.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBU is 0.12%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 49,621K shares. The put/call ratio of CBU is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,812K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,022K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,160K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 3.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,693K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 9.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,315K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 0.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 7.62% over the last quarter.

