DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.05% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $45.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.05% from its latest reported closing price of $35.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill is 12,481MM, an increase of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 82.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an decrease of 703 owner(s) or 30.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMG is 0.17%, an increase of 33.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.03% to 1,206,522K shares. The put/call ratio of CMG is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 101,688K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,845K shares , representing an increase of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 58,448K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,210K shares , representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 42.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,328K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,578K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 89.80% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 45,294K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,498K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,852K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,871K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 51.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.