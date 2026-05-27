DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Cellebrite DI (CLBT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Cellebrite DI (NasdaqGS:CLBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.09% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cellebrite DI is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 74.09% from its latest reported closing price of $12.89 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cellebrite DI is 439MM, a decrease of 11.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellebrite DI. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 12.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLBT is 0.83%, an increase of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 127,064K shares. The put/call ratio of CLBT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

True Wind Capital Management holds 13,861K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 9,675K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,050K shares , representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Pertento Partners LLP holds 6,663K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,959K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 33.45% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,181K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares , representing an increase of 39.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 3,444K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares , representing an increase of 28.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 6.49% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.