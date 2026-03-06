DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Brinker International (EAT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.58% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is $190.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $150.72 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.58% from its latest reported closing price of $134.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is 4,360MM, a decrease of 23.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is an decrease of 304 owner(s) or 34.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.17%, an increase of 28.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.39% to 51,019K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 2,976K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing an increase of 50.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 138.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,544K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares , representing a decrease of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 35.06% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 1,391K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 96.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 2,675.50% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,161K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares , representing a decrease of 20.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,142K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 86.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 770.95% over the last quarter.

