DA Davidson Downgrades Microsoft (SEHK:4338)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Microsoft (SEHK:4338) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.77% Downside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microsoft is HK$339.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$252.50 to a high of HK$431.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 78.77% from its latest reported closing price of HK$1,600.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Microsoft is 213,072MM, a decrease of 13.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4338 is 3.82%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 6,018,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 234,788K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233,558K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4338 by 3.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190,756K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,252K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4338 by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 161,760K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,589K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4338 by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 136,739K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,201K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4338 by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 132,606K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,741K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4338 by 7.10% over the last quarter.

