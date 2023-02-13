DA Davidson Downgrades Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

On February 8, 2023, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Duck Creek Technologies from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.24% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duck Creek Technologies is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of $18.81.

The projected annual revenue for Duck Creek Technologies is $335MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12.

What are large shareholders doing?

Accenture holds 21,071K shares representing 15.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 17,547K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,741K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCT by 35.48% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,094K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 8,438K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,426K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCT by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 7,145K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,066K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCT by 15.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duck Creek Technologies. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 13.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCT is 0.11%, an increase of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 122,427K shares. The put/call ratio of DCT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Duck Creek Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duck Creek Technologies develops industry-specific software that helps insurance carriers to deploy and manage their products and services.

