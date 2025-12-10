D2L Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - D2L Inc. (DTLIF) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.39 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $5.55 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $54.07 million from $54.30 million last year.

D2L Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.39 Mln. vs. $5.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $54.07 Mln vs. $54.30 Mln last year.

The company is updating its FY26 revenue guidance to $217 Mln - $218 Mln from previous guidance of $219 Mln - $221 Mln.

