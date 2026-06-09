D2L Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - D2L Inc. (DTLIF) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.67 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.27 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $57.13 million from $52.84 million last year.

D2L Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.67 Mln. vs. $3.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $57.13 Mln vs. $52.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 231 M To $ 234 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.