D-Wave Quantum's Multi-Front Growth: Target Price Sees 17% Upside

D-Wave Quantum QBTS is expanding into quantum AI with the launch of an open-source Quantum AI Toolkit, directly integrated with PyTorch. This enables developers and researchers to create hybrid quantum-classical machine learning workflows, bridging traditional AI methods with the capabilities of quantum computing. At the core is D-Wave’s new discrete latent space method, designed to align with the native discrete processing capabilities of its annealing quantum systems. This design promises faster, more energy-efficient models compared to conventional techniques.

Early adopters, including Japan Tobacco and Triumph, are already exploring optimization and generative AI applications using the toolkit. Continued R&D aims to extend quantum AI capabilities beyond the current release, positioning D-Wave at the forefront of this rapidly growing field.

Simultaneously, D-Wave is advancing its strategic infrastructure and scaling initiatives. A key project is the Cryogenic Packaging Initiative with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop superconducting chip-to-chip interconnect, critical for scaling to 100,000-qubit annealing systems and for future fluxonium-based gate model processors.

To support these goals, D-Wave is scaling manufacturing with superconducting PCB advanced packaging, increasing wafer fabrication runs and developing the Advantage3 prototype. These combined efforts position the company to deliver both cutting-edge AI applications and the next generation of scalable quantum computing hardware.

During the past three months, shares of D-Wave have rallied 57.7%, outperforming the industry average and the benchmark.

QBTS - Three Months Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Other Pureplay Quantum Computing Rivals Are Doing?

IonQ IONQ: The company is advancing in quantum AI through its gate-based architecture, focusing on hybrid AI model training and partnerships with cloud providers. IonQ recently completed the acquisitions of Lightsynq and Capella and announced a proposed $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics, expanding its quantum computing and networking roadmap with ion-trap-on-chip innovation, photonic interconnects and space-based QKD.

Rigetti Computing RGTI: The company has unveiled a major breakthrough with its modular 36-qubit chiplet-based system, achieving 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity, double the performance of its 84-qubit Ankaa-3. Rigetti plans to launch the 36-qubit system on Aug. 15, with a 100+-qubit version targeted for year-end 2025, advancing its modular superconducting architecture strategy.

Average Target Price for QBTS Suggests Near-Term Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 10 analysts, D-Wave Quantum’s average price target represents an increase of 17.06% from the last closing price of $17.17.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-Wave Quantum currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.