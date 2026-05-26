D-Wave Quantum vs. IonQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum maintains a diverse commercial customer base of over 135 organizations including global leaders like Pfizer and Mastercard.

IonQ delivered triple-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2025 while operating with no debt on its balance sheet.

Which quantum computing specialist is the better addition to your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum ›

Investors are racing to find the next generational leader in the quantum computing market. Quantum systems are designed to handle complex calculations that classical computers find impossible. Deciding between D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) depends on which technical approach you believe will scale first.

D-Wave focuses on annealing technology to solve complex optimization problems, while IonQ utilizes trapped-ion systems for general-purpose computing. Both companies are in early growth stages, prioritizing market share and technical breakthroughs over current profitability as they compete for dominance in this emerging field.

The case for D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum positions itself as a dual-platform provider, offering both annealing and gate-model quantum systems. The company targets commercial, government, and research sectors, providing hardware and cloud-based software services. Its customer list includes global organizations like Mastercard and Pfizer. These partnerships allow businesses to explore quantum applications in logistics and materials science.

The business showed significant expansion among quantum computing companies. In its 2025 fiscal year, revenue reached $24.6 million, representing an increase of approximately 179% over the previous year. Despite this rapid top-line growth, the company reported a net loss of $355.1 million for the period. This resulted in a net margin of approximately negative 1,444.1%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of close to 0.1x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggesting the company carries very little borrowed money relative to its equity base. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with current assets, is a strong 42.4x. Free cash flow for the period was nearly negative $75.8 million, which represents cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for IonQ

IonQ develops quantum computers using trapped-ion technology, which aims for high precision and stability in its qubits. The company makes its systems available through major cloud platforms and serves clients in drug discovery and defense. It currently operates with a global workforce of more than 1,300 employees across several countries.

Financial results for its 2025 fiscal year show that revenue climbed to $130 million. This reflects a year-over-year growth rate of 202% as more customers adopted its quantum solutions. However, the company is still heavily investing in its infrastructure and scale, posting a net loss of roughly $512.1 million for the year. This resulted in a net margin of approximately negative 392.6%.

The company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of zero on its December 2025 balance sheet, meaning it has no total debt. Its current ratio is approximately 15.5x, indicating a strong ability to cover near-term liabilities with current assets like cash. Free cash flow was close to negative $299.6 million, as the company spent heavily on research and development efforts. This figure calculates the cash generated after paying for necessary business equipment and facilities.

Risk profile comparison

D-Wave Quantum faces substantial financial risks, having accumulated a total deficit of nearly $982.0 million by late 2025. The company competes against giants such as IBM and Microsoft, which possess far deeper financial reserves. There are also integration risks associated with its early 2026 acquisition of Quantum Circuits, which may disrupt operations if not managed correctly.

IonQ similarly reports an accumulated deficit, which reached approximately $1.2 billion at the end of 2025. The company must overcome significant technical hurdles regarding ion trap stability and manufacturing scalability to stay ahead of competitors. Its growth strategy also relies on acquisitions, such as its deal with SkyWater Technology, which could present operational challenges if synergies are not realized.

Valuation comparison

IonQ appears cheaper based on its lower P/S ratio, while neither company currently has a Forward P/E, which is based on future earnings estimates.

Metric D-Wave Quantum IonQ Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a n/a 40.4x P/S ratio 806.7x 107.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both D-Wave Quantum and IonQ are compelling businesses to invest in for exposure to the quantum computing industry. I purchased shares of IonQ some time ago, and was going to do the same with D-Wave when it announced winning U.S. government funding worth up to $100 million on May 21, which sent shares skyward.

Why I waited on D-Wave was because it had initially focused almost exclusively on annealing quantum computers. This technology is great at solving complex optimization problems, such as determining the best routes for vehicle deliveries. However, it’s not applicable for general computing, and that limits the market for its tech.

The situation changed in 2026 when D-Wave acquired Quantum Circuits, which works on gate-model quantum systems akin to those used by IBM. This makes D-Wave’s offerings applicable to a wider spectrum of customers, and improves its investment thesis.

IonQ is a compelling company because its technology is gaining rapid customer adoption, as demonstrated by its sales growth. In 2026, it announced Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, representing a whopping 755% year-over-year increase.

IonQ made a number of acquisitions to bolster its offerings. These include space-based quantum technology, and its impending SkyWater Technology deal, which gives it a foundry for a vertically-integrated business model.

While both companies are worth considering, the one to buy at this point is IonQ. Because of its higher sales growth rate, larger revenues, and better valuation, IonQ is the winner in this matchup.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in International Business Machines, IonQ, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines, IonQ, Mastercard, Microsoft, Pfizer, and SkyWater Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.