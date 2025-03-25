D-Wave Quantum Unusual Options Activity For March 25

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QBTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for D-Wave Quantum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $191,790, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $426,600.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $22.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D-Wave Quantum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D-Wave Quantum's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.37 $5.00 $168.5K 539 505 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $5.00 $117.0K 2.1K 303 QBTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.15 $8.50 $69.0K 535 812 QBTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.15 $8.50 $57.3K 535 1.8K QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.3 $1.25 $1.26 $7.50 $55.4K 2.2K 1.1K

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of D-Wave Quantum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of D-Wave Quantum Currently trading with a volume of 59,603,400, the QBTS's price is down by -0.46%, now at $8.68. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for D-Wave Quantum

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $9.62.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

