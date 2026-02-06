D-Wave Quantum Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?

Key Points

D-Wave bounced back from recent sell-offs, but the stock is still down big from its peak.

D-Wave could be a big winner in quantum computing, but the stock comes with a high degree of risk.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock posted massive gains in Friday's trading. The quantum computing company's share price surged more than 20% in a day of trading that saw the S&P 500 gain 2% and and the Nasdaq Composite surge 2.2% higher.

After some big sell-offs earlier in the week, D-Wave and other growth stocks came roaring back in today's trading. The company's rally was aided in part by Amazon's announcement that it plans to spend $200 billion this year building out its artificial intelligence (AI) data-center infrastructure and pursuing other growth projects.

Amazon's huge capital expenditures forecast helped restore confidence in the AI trade -- and the bullish momentum extended to D-Wave and other quantum-computing stocks. Despite the rally today, D-Wave stock is still down 53.5% from its lifetime high.

Is D-Wave stock a buy right now?

D-Wave appears to have solid early positioning in the quantum-computing market. The company's annealing approach to quantum tech is yielding commercialization opportunities, and its bets on gate-model tech could wind up powering even bigger growth over the long term.

On the other hand, D-Wave's outlook is highly speculative -- and the potential for big upside with the stock comes with a lot of risk. For long-term investors, D-Wave stock may be looking at a binary outcome. While shares could go on to deliver multibagger returns, there is also a big risk that shareholders could lose most or all of their investment.

