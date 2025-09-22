D-WAVE QUANTUM (QBTS) Stock Jumps 11.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares soared 11.9% in the last trading session to close at $26.88. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 62.2% gain over the past four weeks.

D-Wave Quantum is benefiting from strong demand for its Advantage2 quantum systems, expanding quantum AI applications, and strategic partnerships.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.12 million, up 66.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For D-WAVE QUANTUM, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on QBTS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

D-WAVE QUANTUM is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Global Business Travel Group, Inc. GBTG, finished the last trading session 1% lower at $8.14. GBTG has returned 3% over the past month.

For Global Business Travel Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.02. This represents a change of +109.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.