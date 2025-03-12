D-Wave Quantum Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QBTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for D-Wave Quantum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $167,494, and 14 are calls, amounting to $625,191.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.0 to $20.0 for D-Wave Quantum during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for D-Wave Quantum's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across D-Wave Quantum's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

D-Wave Quantum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.8 $2.00 $114.0K 2.1K 303 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.1 $1.95 $2.1 $4.00 $105.0K 3.6K 616 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.4 $5.00 $56.1K 10.0K 642 QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.5 $0.45 $0.5 $7.50 $49.2K 2.4K 224 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.1 $1.05 $1.08 $15.00 $43.2K 5.1K 422

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The Company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the Company's LeapTM cloud service.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding D-Wave Quantum, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of D-Wave Quantum With a trading volume of 71,288,737, the price of QBTS is up by 8.36%, reaching $5.83. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Expert Opinions on D-Wave Quantum

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for D-Wave Quantum, targeting a price of $11.

