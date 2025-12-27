D-Wave Quantum: The Next 10-Bagger Stock?

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum is among the few companies successfully commercializing quantum annealing technology.

The company’s Advantage2 platform is gaining commercial traction.

With more than 100 revenue-generating customers and a strong cash position, D-Wave has the financial flexibility to scale and invest.

Quantum computing is gradually transitioning from research to commercialization. D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stands out as it is already running quantum-annealing-based production workloads for business and government customers.

By focusing on solving optimization problems rather than pursuing general-purpose quantum computing from the outset, D-Wave is already experiencing robust adoption.

Commercial traction

D-Wave's revenue rose nearly 100% in its recent quarter, to $3.7 million, while GAAP gross margin exceeded 70%.

The company's Advantage2 annealing platform is now in full production, enabling the optimization of larger and more complex problems than prior generations. D-Wave says more than 20.6 million customer problems have already been run on Advantage2 prototypes.

D-Wave now serves over 100 revenue-generating customers, including two dozen Forbes Global 2000 companies. The company has also signed a 10 million-euro, five-year contract with Swiss Quantum Technology, , providing multiyear revenue visibility.

At the same time, D-Wave is also working on developing its own fault-tolerant gate-model-based quantum system (a design approach to develop a general-purpose quantum computer). With $836 million in cash on its balance sheet, the company has the financial flexibility to pursue near-term commercialization as well as the development of this computer.

10-bagger potential

Still, becoming a 10-bagger stock appears to be a low-probability outcome for D-Wave Quantum, especially in the absence of a commercially viable fault-tolerant gate-model-based quantum system needed for broad-based enterprise adoption.

D-Wave is already trading at 423 times sales, a valuation that incorporates a significant portion of the future growth. Even assuming analysts' aggressive fiscal 2030 revenue estimate of $590 million and a more reasonable price-to-sales multiple of 30 (in line with the top-performing artificial intelligence companies in 2025), the resulting market capitalization would still fall well short of a 10-times increase from its current market cap.

Yet, the stock may still appeal as an attractive niche addition to a diversified and large investment portfolio for investors seeking upside.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.