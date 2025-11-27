Is D-Wave Quantum a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum is a pure-play quantum computing company.

It is barely generating any revenue right now and losing money.

The stock is a wild gamble and still trades at a premium price.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Computing ›

Investor hype around quantum computing recently hit a fever pitch. Stocks like D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QUBT) soared more than 10x in the last year or so as investors got bullish around recent advancements in quantum computing technology.

But then, in the last month or so, a lot of these gains have been wiped out. D-Wave Quantum stock has quickly fallen 54% from highs, trading back to a price of around $10 a share as of this writing on Nov. 22.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Does that make D-Wave Quantum a millionaire-maker stock for investors who buy today?

The promise of quantum computing

Quantum computing has a lot of hype around it due to the potential technological breakthroughs it would enable. Using quantum mechanics, these new styles of computers may enable organizations to complete computationally complex problems that would take existing computer systems years to solve. It promises a step-change in capabilities that could bring huge value to society.

D-Wave Quantum is one of the companies working on early-stage quantum computers. The problem is, while these computers are technically functional, they are highly experimental, easy to break, and not scalable to standard computing processes yet. There is a lot of hype for the industry, but not a lot of underlying business results at the moment. Foe example, D-Wave only generated $3.7 million in revenue last quarter.

Is D-Wave Quantum a buy?

The stock has a smaller market cap than other quantum computing players, such as IonQ, but at $2.3 billion, it is still trading at quite the premium valuation versus its underlying business results today. It generated $24 million in revenue over the last 12 months, but burned $55 million in free cash flow as it struggles to actually make quantum computing viable.

Betting on D-Wave Quantum stock is simply a gamble that the company will finally be the one to solve the hurdles to quantum computing commercialization. That is not an investing thesis with much meat on the bone, making it unlikely that D-Wave Quantum will be a millionaire-maker stock for your portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Quantum Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Quantum Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Quantum Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $563,022!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.