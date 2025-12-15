D-Wave Quantum CFO Sells 200,000 Shares for $4.6 Million. Is the Quantum Computing Trade Dead?

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum shares have nearly tripled this year.

Shares are almost 50% off 2025 highs.

D-Wave's CFO exercised options to unload some stock.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

John M. Markovich, Chief Financial Officer of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), exercised 200,000 stock options and immediately sold the resulting common shares for a transaction value of $4,588,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 200,000 Transaction value $4.59 million Post-transaction shares 937,559 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $21.5 million

Key questions

What was the structure and intent of this transaction?

The filing reflects an exercise of 200,000 stock options, with all resulting shares immediately sold in the open market. This is a derivative-based event.

The filing reflects an exercise of 200,000 stock options, with all resulting shares immediately sold in the open market. This is a derivative-based event. How significant is this transaction relative to Markovich's prior activity?

The sale of 200,000 shares is the largest single administrative (option exercise and immediate sale) disposition reported by John M. Markovich, exceeding the historical median sell-only transaction of 7,994 shares.

The sale of 200,000 shares is the largest single administrative (option exercise and immediate sale) disposition reported by John M. Markovich, exceeding the historical median sell-only transaction of 7,994 shares. What is the prevailing market context for this transaction?

As of Dec. 15, 2025, D-Wave Quantum's one-year total return was 373%, indicating substantial recent price appreciation and a markedly elevated valuation for the underlying equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $7.83 billion Revenue (TTM) $30.6 million Net income (TTM) ($398.8 million)

Company snapshot

D-Wave Quantum develops and commercializes quantum computing systems, including the Advantage quantum computer, Ocean open-source programming tools, and Leap cloud-based quantum services.

The company generates revenue through hardware sales, cloud-based quantum computing access, and professional services for enterprise quantum application deployment.

It serves manufacturing, logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other sectors seeking advanced computational solutions.

D-Wave Quantum is a technology company specializing in quantum computing hardware, software, and cloud-based services. The firm leverages its proprietary quantum systems and developer ecosystem to address complex computational challenges for enterprise clients. With a focus on commercial applications, D-Wave Quantum positions itself as a leader in delivering practical quantum solutions across multiple industries.

Foolish take

Quantum computing may be in its early stages, but investors are already picking winners and losers. One name investors have backed is D-Wave Quantum. One thing enticing to investors is D-Wave's Advantage2 quantum annealing system. It's an industry leader with over 4,400 qubits. Qubits, or quantum bits, make it possible to explore multiple problems at once.

That helped lead to parabolic stock returns. Even after a nearly 50% drop off its October high, returns have been strong this year. That's not specifically what prompted the chief financial officer to sell, however.

This transaction represented an options exercise from a trading plan adopted by the CFO in August, prior to a sharp share price spike to its record high.

Mr. Markovich also retains more than 900,000 direct shares in addition to 545,315 shares of unvested restricted stock units.

Investors interested in the quantum computing space should monitor developments in the technology. This insider sale isn't a sign of any lower conviction on the company itself.

D-Wave has revenue coming in and a strong balance sheet with $800 million in net cash. That puts the company in a strong position as quantum computing gains use cases. Risks, including competition, remain, however, as the technology remains in its early stages.

Glossary

Stock options: Contracts giving the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific period.

Option exercise: The act of using stock options to purchase shares at the predetermined price.

Open market sale: Selling securities directly on a public exchange, available to any investor.

Derivative-based event: A transaction involving financial instruments whose value depends on an underlying asset, such as options.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through intermediaries or funds.

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public information.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Quantum computing: Advanced computing using quantum-mechanical phenomena to process information far beyond classical computers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 15, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.