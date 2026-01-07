Markets
D-Wave To Buy Quantum Circuits For $550 Mln

January 07, 2026 — 07:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), a developer of quantum computing systems, Wednesday said it agreed to acquire Quantum Circuits for $550 million.

The transaction will involve $300 million in D-Wave common stock and $250 million in cash and is expected to close in late January.

"Together with Quantum Circuits, we expect that D-Wave will leapfrog the industry, bringing gate-model products and services to market in 2026 and rapidly progressing our dual-platform strategy of delivering annealing and gate-model systems to address customers' full breadth of computational problems.", said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.

In pre-market activity, QBTS shares were trading at $31.42, up 0.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.

