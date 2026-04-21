D R Horton Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $647.9 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $810.4 million, or $2.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $7.55 billion from $7.73 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $647.9 Mln. vs. $810.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $7.55 Bln vs. $7.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 33.5 B To $ 34.5 B

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