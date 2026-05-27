D Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/29/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6675, payable on 6/20/26. As a percentage of D's recent stock price of $67.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when D shares open for trading on 5/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from D is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of D shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, D's low point in its 52 week range is $53.36 per share, with $68.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.50.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, D makes up 4.25% of the Global X US Electrification ETF (Symbol: ZAP) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding D).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to D, which trades under the symbol VEL.PRE — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further D Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.