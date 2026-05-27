D Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/29/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from D is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of D shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, D's low point in its 52 week range is $53.36 per share, with $68.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.50.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, D makes up 4.25% of the Global X US Electrification ETF (Symbol: ZAP) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding D).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to D, which trades under the symbol VEL.PRE — more info ».
In Wednesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further D Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.