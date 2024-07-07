D-Day For IDEAYA - IDE397 Data To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is scheduled to release a clinical data update from the dose expansion cohort of its phase II trial of IDE397 as monotherapy in MTAP-deletion urothelial and non-small cell lung cancer patients tomorrow, i.e., July 8, 2024, before market open.

IDE397 is a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting methionine adenosyltransferase 2 alpha (MAT2A) in patients having solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion.

The update that will be provided tomorrow from the phase II monotherapy trial of IDE397 will include pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, adverse event profile, clinical efficacy in 18 evaluable MTAP-deletion urothelial and NSCLC patients, overall response rate (%ORR) and disease control rate (%DCR) analysis, among others.

In addition to the phase II monotherapy trial, IDE397 is also being studied in an Amgen-sponsored phase I/II trial in combination with Amgen's investigational drug AMG 193 in MTAP-deletion NSCLC.

A phase I clinical trial of IDE397 in combination with Gilead's approved cancer drug Trodelvy in patients with MTAP-deletion bladder cancer is also underway.

The company's lead drug candidate is Darovasertib, a selective and orally active protein kinase C (PKC) inhibitor, being developed for metastatic uveal melanoma.

Darovasertib is being evaluated in a potential registrational phase II/III trial in first-line HLA-A2-negative metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM), and phase II trials in HLA-A2 positive MUM and neoadjuvant and adjuvant uveal melanoma.

IDYA has traded in a range of $20.90 to $47.74 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $34.26, up 2.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.