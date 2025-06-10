D-Box Technologies Inc. Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - D-Box Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) released a profit for fourth quarter of C$0.72 million

The company's bottom line totaled C$0.72 million, or C$0.003 per share. This compares with C$0.59 million, or C$0.003 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.4% to C$8.609 million from C$10.179 million last year.

D-Box Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

