D. Boral Capital Maintains Veritone (VERI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Veritone (NasdaqGM:VERI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.35% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veritone is $10.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 89.35% from its latest reported closing price of $5.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veritone is 189MM, an increase of 92.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritone. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERI is 0.03%, an increase of 29.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.59% to 8,899K shares. The put/call ratio of VERI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 2,414K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 50.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,063K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 48.60% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 576K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 47.37% over the last quarter.

Connective Capital Management holds 521K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 481K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.