D. Boral Capital Maintains Humacyte (HUMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Humacyte (NasdaqGS:HUMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 648.99% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Humacyte is $8.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 648.99% from its latest reported closing price of $1.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Humacyte is 85MM, an increase of 5,288.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humacyte. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUMA is 0.02%, an increase of 45.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.61% to 54,277K shares. The put/call ratio of HUMA is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,809K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,104K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares , representing an increase of 23.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 61.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,096K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 20.43% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,265K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 29.78% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,002K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares , representing a decrease of 22.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 38.32% over the last quarter.

