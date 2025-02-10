D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of MicroVision (MVIS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of MicroVision (NasdaqGM:MVIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for MicroVision is $1.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $1.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MicroVision is 20,609MM, an increase of 252,864.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroVision. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVIS is 0.03%, an increase of 15.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 71,646K shares. The put/call ratio of MVIS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,513K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,191K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 6.27% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,375K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares , representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,000K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,636K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,738K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,580K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 3,939K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,069K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Microvision Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroVision Inc. is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

