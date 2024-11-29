CZR Resources Ltd Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

CZR Resources Ltd (AU:CZR) has released an update.

CZR Resources Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, with one resolution withdrawn beforehand. Investors might find this development encouraging as it signals strong support for the company’s strategic decisions. The results could influence market sentiment towards CZR’s stock positively.

