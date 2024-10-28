CZR Resources to Issue New Convertible Notes and Options

CZR Resources Ltd (AU:CZR) has released an update.

CZR Resources Ltd has announced plans to issue 1 million convertible notes and 4 million options, with the latter having an exercise price of $0.25 and expiring in September 2027. This strategic move is set to provide the company with additional capital, potentially invigorating its growth and market position. Investors may find this offering an intriguing opportunity as the issue date approaches in November 2024.

