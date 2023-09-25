CytoMed: IPSC-Based Technology Granted Patent In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) said its exclusively licensed induced pluripotent stem cell-based technology has been granted a patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration. The patent titled Methods and Kits for Generating Mimetic Innate Immune Cells from Pluripotent Stem Cells covers technologies to derive synthetic ?d NKT cells for the treatment of various types of cancers including hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company noted that this asset is currently under preclinical development.

Peter Choo, Chairman of CytoMed, said: "Now this iPSC-based technology has been granted patent in China and Japan. Such progress further expands current patent portfolio to three countries, consisting of and including patents granted in the US and China for our licensed allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor gamma delta T cell technology which is expected to start phase I clinical trial in Singapore soon.""

