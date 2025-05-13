Cytokinetics Reports Positive Results From Phase 3 MAPLE-HCM Study

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK), Tuesday announced positive topline results from Phase 3 MAPLE-HCM study of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The study met its primary goal.

MAPLE-HCM study was designed to evaluate aficamten in patients with HCM compared to standard of care metoprolol. The primary endpoint was the change in peak oxygen uptake (pVO2) from baseline to Week 24. Data from the study showed statistically significant improvement in pVO2 in patients treated with aficamten compared to those who were on metoprolol.

Additionally, the safety and tolerability profile of aficamten was favorable in comparison to metoprolol in the study.

