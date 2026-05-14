Cytokinetics (BIT:1CYTK) Price Target Increased by 12.66% to 89.70

The average one-year price target for Cytokinetics (BIT:1CYTK) has been revised to €89.70 / share. This is an increase of 12.66% from the prior estimate of €79.62 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €59.12 to a high of €130.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.68% from the latest reported closing price of €63.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an decrease of 298 owner(s) or 39.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CYTK is 0.32%, an increase of 36.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.60% to 138,518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,390K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,080K shares , representing a decrease of 103.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CYTK by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,844K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,489K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,337K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares , representing a decrease of 28.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CYTK by 42.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,056K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CYTK by 12.43% over the last quarter.

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