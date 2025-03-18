Cytek Biosciences Launches Next-Generation Muse Micro Cell Analyzer to Transform Flow Cytometry Accessibility

Cytek Biosciences introduces the Muse Micro cell analyzer, enhancing flow cytometry accessibility with precision and affordability for diverse applications.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has launched the Cytek® Muse® Micro, an enhanced version of its original Guava® Muse® cell analyzer, aimed at making advanced cell analysis more accessible and affordable. The Muse Micro features a compact design, advanced microcapillary technology, and an intuitive touchscreen interface that simplifies flow cytometry, catering to various applications such as cell counting, viability testing, and immune cell monitoring. With its user-friendly software and pre-optimized assay kits, it streamlines routine analyses for labs across diverse sectors, including biopharma and drug discovery. This new system builds on the legacy of the original Muse system, which has been widely used in research and publications since 2013, and is expected to open new market opportunities by providing reliable analysis at a cost-effective price point. The Muse Micro is now available for purchase.

Introduction of the new Cytek® Muse® Micro cell analyzer, enhancing the capabilities of flow cytometry and catering to a wider range of industries and applications.

The Muse Micro system offers an affordable alternative to traditional flow cytometers, making advanced cell analysis accessible to smaller labs and emerging markets.

The intuitive design and user-friendly interface are expected to streamline workflows and improve productivity in academic and industrial laboratories.

The anticipated expansion of the Muse reagent business through the new system could lead to increased revenue growth for Cytek Biosciences.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could materially impact the company's actual results compared to its expectations.

Cytek's dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers is mentioned as a risk factor, which could pose challenges if those supply chains are disrupted.

The acknowledgment of competition and market acceptance risks suggests potential vulnerabilities for the new Muse Micro system in achieving its anticipated market success.

What is the Cytek® Muse® Micro cell analyzer?

The Muse Micro is a next-generation cell analyzer that enhances flow cytometry with improved ease-of-use and affordability.

What new features does the Muse Micro offer?

It features a compact design, advanced microcapillary technology, intuitive software, five parameters including multiple fluorescent channels, and pre-optimized assays.

How does the Muse Micro help researchers?

The Muse Micro streamlines cell analysis for diverse testing environments, making sophisticated assays accessible to smaller labs and emerging markets.

What markets can benefit from the Muse Micro?

It serves various sectors including drug discovery, biopharma, bioprocessing, academic research, and even wine and beer production.

When is the Cytek Muse Micro available?

The Muse Micro cell analyzer is available now for purchase through Cytek Biosciences.

FREMONT, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,





Cytek Biosciences, Inc.





(Nasdaq: CTKB) announced that it has added transformative capabilities to its iconic Cytek



®



Guava



®



Muse



®



cell analyzer, creating a next-generation instrument called the



Cytek



®



Muse



®



Micro



. The Muse Micro cell analyzer is an affordable option that simplifies flow cytometry while enhancing ease-of-use, precision and versatility. The Muse Micro system expands assay capabilities to penetrate established and emerging markets such as cell and gene therapy, drug discovery, pathway analysis, cell counting, viability, apoptosis, cellular stress and immune cell monitoring. Sophisticated cell analysis is no longer exclusive, complex, or expensive. Its intuitive touchscreen interface, easy-to-use software, and optimized “Mix-and-Read” assays combine to streamline and simplify flow cytometry analyses.





The Muse Micro cell analyzer is built on the legacy of the original Muse system – which was introduced in 2013 as the most compact flow cytometer the world had ever seen. The original Muse system has an extensive worldwide installed base and has been featured in thousands of publications since its inception. The new Muse Micro system is equipped with a 488 nm blue laser and offers five parameters, including forward and side scatter alongside three fluorescent channels. Its intuitive software interface and pre-optimized assay kits make routine assays – including cell count, viability, health, stress and population identification analyses – faster and more accessible than ever before. Cytek anticipates that the Muse Micro system will sustain the growth of the Muse reagent business by utilizing additional new channels.





The Muse Micro cell analyzer is designed to meet the diverse needs of testing and research environments across a wide range of industries, including drug discovery, water quality testing, biopharma, bioprocessing and wine and beer production. Its compact design and user-friendly interface make it an ideal solution for both academic and industrial laboratories, where precise and reliable cell analysis is critical.





Key features include:









Compact design:



Takes up minimal lab space, measuring just 8 in x 10 in (20 cm x 25 cm), without compromising performance.



Takes up minimal lab space, measuring just 8 in x 10 in (20 cm x 25 cm), without compromising performance.





Advanced microcapillary technology:



A high-precision displacement pump delivers accurate and precise cell counts, eliminating the need for calibration beads.



A high-precision displacement pump delivers accurate and precise cell counts, eliminating the need for calibration beads.





Pre-optimized kits and modules:



Streamlines routine assays with reliable, reproducible results and minimal setup time with additional kits in development.



Streamlines routine assays with reliable, reproducible results and minimal setup time with additional kits in development.





Simplified data acquisition and analysis:



Includes Cytek InCyte™ software, empowering users to develop and run their own three-color assays.



Includes Cytek InCyte™ software, empowering users to develop and run their own three-color assays.





Affordable:



Provides reliable flow cytometry analysis at a cost-effective price point, making it accessible to every lab.











“With the Cytek Muse Micro system, we are continuing Cytek’s commitment to making advanced cellular instrumentation accessible to more labs,” said Ming Yan, Ph.D., CTO of Cytek Biosciences. “Traditional flow cytometry systems can be cost-prohibitive and workflow-intensive, limiting their use to only the most well-funded, deeply-staffed labs. By leveraging our breakthrough technologies, we aim to transcend these barriers – streamlining workflows and delivering biological clarity at levels previously available to only a select few. The Muse Micro cell analyzer opens new market opportunities for Cytek by enabling smaller labs, emerging markets, and resource-limited facilities to access high-quality flow cytometry at an affordable price. This is a crucial step in expanding our reach and empowering a broader range of researchers worldwide.”





The Muse Micro cell analyzer is available now. For more information, please visit



www.cytekbio.com/pages/muse-micro



.







About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.







Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP



®



) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™ and Cytek Aurora™ CS systems; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis



®



and Guava



®



brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at



www.cytekbio.com



.





Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).





Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis, Guava, Muse and InCyte are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.





In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (



www.cytekbio.com



),



LinkedIn page



and



X (formerly Twitter) account



as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s business strategies, product plans and expectations, market opportunities and expansion, and growth of the Muse reagent business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties relating to global economic, political and market conditions; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek’s ability to manage relationships with key customers and suppliers; Cytek’s ability to retain key employees; and Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025 with the SEC, and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







Media Contact:







Stephanie Olsen





Lages & Associates





(949) 453-8080









stephanie@lages.com











Investor Contact:







Paul Goodson





Head of Investor Relations





Cytek Biosciences









pgoodson@cytekbio.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cb745cd-1af2-4519-a8fa-c9ccc258db3a





