Cytek Biosciences introduces ESP Detection Option for Cytek Aurora

Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) has introduced an Enhanced Small Particle, or ESP, Detection Option for its Cytek Aurora CS system. This is the first commercially available small particle detector on a cell sorter and offers a significant advancement for rapidly evolving research fields, including in drug delivery, cell therapy, disease diagnostics, circulating tumor cells, regenerative medicine, and vaccine delivery. Researchers can now achieve downstream analysis of materials that were previously unable to be sorted, opening new possibilities for breakthroughs in these areas.

