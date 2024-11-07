News & Insights

Stocks
CTKB

Cytek Biosciences introduces ESP Detection Option for Cytek Aurora

November 07, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) has introduced an Enhanced Small Particle, or ESP, Detection Option for its Cytek Aurora CS system. This is the first commercially available small particle detector on a cell sorter and offers a significant advancement for rapidly evolving research fields, including in drug delivery, cell therapy, disease diagnostics, circulating tumor cells, regenerative medicine, and vaccine delivery. Researchers can now achieve downstream analysis of materials that were previously unable to be sorted, opening new possibilities for breakthroughs in these areas.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CTKB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTKB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.