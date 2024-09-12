News & Insights

Markets
CTKB

Cytek Biosciences COO Chris Williams To Resign

September 12, 2024 — 11:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) said that its Chief Operating Officer, Chris Williams, will resign his position effective September 27, 2024, to accept a chief executive officer position at another company.

Cytek said it has chosen not to replace the Chief Operating Officer position, opting instead to restructure the organization to create a flatter, more efficient management structure.

The company noted that Williams will remain with the company until September 27, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition and assist with the restructuring process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTKB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.