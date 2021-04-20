CYRX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.71, changing hands as low as $48.88 per share. CryoPort Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYRX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.60 per share, with $84.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.61.

