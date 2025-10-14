Cyngn Stock Surges 12% After DriveMod Deployment With G&J Pepsi

(RTTNews) - Cyngn Inc. (CYN) rose 12.36% to $6.18, up $0.68, following the deployment of its DriveMod autonomous vehicle system at G&J Pepsi, the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the U.S.

The company said the deployment strengthens its commercial presence in industrial automation.

The stock opened at $6.73, hit a high of $7.44 and a low of $5.30, versus a previous close of $5.50. It trades on the NASDAQ, with a volume of 21.8M shares, sharply above its average. The 52-week range is $0.31 to $7.44.

