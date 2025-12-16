Cyngn To Deliver Additional Autonomous Vehicles To G&J Pepsi

(RTTNews) - Cyngn Inc. (CYN), an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology company on Tuesday said G&J Pepsi has placed a new order for additional DriveMod Tuggers, its self-driving warehouse vehicles.

The move builds on a previous DriveMod deployment as G&J Pepsi expands autonomous technology across its distribution network.

The largest independent Pepsi bottler in the U.S., G&J Pepsi serves customers in Ohio and Kentucky with over 650 products and more than 1,900 employees.

Cyngn stock closed Monday's trading at $3.23, down 11.26%.

