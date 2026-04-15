Cyndeo Wealth Partners Increases Position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Key Points

Cyndeo Wealth Partners increased FTGC stake by 187,780 shares

Quarter-end position value rose by $10.57 million, reflecting both share additions and price appreciation

Trade represented a 0.2554% change in reportable AUM for the quarter

Post-trade holding: 1,132,749 shares valued at $32.52 million

FTGC now accounts for 1.71% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners, LLC’s 13F assets, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Cyndeo Wealth Partners, LLC increased its First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) position by 187,780 shares during the first quarter. At quarter end, the stake was valued at $32.52 million, up $10.57 million from the prior report, reflecting both share purchases and market price movements.

What else to know

This buy increased FTGC’s proportion of 13F assets to 1.71%.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: MSFT: $71.29 million (3.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $57.31 million (3.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $54.96 million (2.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVGO: $52.61 million (2.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $40.66 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of April 10, 2026, FTGC shares were priced at $28.24, up 42.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 15.71 percentage points. Its annualized dividend yield for FTGC is 15.39%

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 2.52 billion Dividend yield 15.39% Price (as of market close April 10, 2026) $28.24 One-year total return 42.12%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is a large, actively managed ETF designed to deliver total return by investing in a diversified basket of commodity futures. The fund employs a tactical allocation strategy, aiming to capture opportunities across various commodity markets while managing risk. It is structured as an actively managed ETF seeking total return and stable risk profile through global tactical commodity exposure.

Its competitive advantage lies in its flexible approach and high distribution yield, appealing to investors seeking both income and inflation hedging through commodities exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund provides exposure to commodities through an actively managed portfolio of futures contracts across energy, metals, and agricultural markets. Unlike index-based commodity ETFs, FTGC adjusts its positioning over time, which means its results depend not only on commodity prices but also on how those exposures are managed.

Because of this setup, the ETF’s performance is influenced by both price movements and futures market mechanics. When contracts are rolled, conditions such as contango and backwardation can either reduce or boost returns, so results may differ from spot price changes. The fund’s active management adds another layer, as positioning decisions can influence how these factors play out across market cycles.

For investors, FTGC offers commodity exposure that behaves differently from both equities and traditional income-oriented investments. Its distributions can appear elevated, but they do not represent income in the same way as dividends or bond interest, as they may include gains generated within the strategy. That distinction matters in volatile or uneven commodity markets, where results can be shaped as much by positioning and market structure as by price direction alone.

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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.