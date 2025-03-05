Cycurion Secures $6 Million in New Multi-Year Contracts for Cybersecurity and Program Management Services

Cycurion secures three multi-year contracts valued at up to $6 million, enhancing its IT cybersecurity services for government and commercial clients.

Cycurion, a cybersecurity and AI solutions provider based in McLean, Virginia, has announced the signing of three new multi-year contracts worth up to $6 million, focusing on program management, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery for two government clients and one commercial client. This expansion underscores Cycurion's dedication to delivering high-quality services and enhancing its presence in both government and commercial sectors. The company's ARx platform, featuring AI-driven tools, positions it to tackle complex challenges in the industry. CEO Kevin Kelly emphasized the team's commitment to growth and the importance of these contracts in fulfilling client needs, while the company plans to keep stakeholders updated on its advancements and innovations in cybersecurity.

Potential Positives

Cycurion has secured three new multi-year contracts valued at up to $6 million, enhancing its revenue potential significantly over the next six years.

The contracts with both government and commercial clients showcase Cycurion's ability to serve diverse sectors, strengthening its market position.

The integration of AI-driven tools within the ARx platform positions Cycurion as a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, highlighting the company's commitment to advanced technology.

CEO Kevin Kelly emphasized the company's focus on growth and client value, suggesting a positive outlook for stakeholders and future business expansion.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes extensive forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially revealing vulnerability in the company's operations and projections.

Contracts secured represent a total of up to $6 million over six years, which may be viewed as relatively modest revenue compared to potential operational costs and growth expectations.

There is a lack of specific details regarding the nature of the government and commercial clients secured, which could raise questions about the transparency and strength of these relationships.

FAQ

What recent contracts has Cycurion secured?

Cycurion has secured three multi-year contracts focused on program management, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery/business continuity.

How much revenue do these contracts represent?

These contracts represent a total of up to $6 million in revenue over six years.

Which clients has Cycurion engaged with for these contracts?

Cycurion's engagements are with two government clients and one commercial client.

What technology does Cycurion use for its cybersecurity solutions?

Cycurion utilizes its AI-enhanced ARx platform to deliver robust cybersecurity solutions.

How does Cycurion plan to continue its progress?

Cycurion plans to provide updates on its innovations and is focused on growing its capabilities.

Full Release



MCLEAN, Va., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces the award of three new multi-year contracts focused on program management, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery/business continuity. These engagements—secured with two government clients and one commercial client—reflect the Company’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional services and expanding its reach.





These contracts, which represent a total of up to $6 million in revenue over six years, mark a significant step forward for Cycurion, highlighting its ability to serve both government and commercial sectors while strengthening its international client footprint. The Company’s ARx platform, enriched with AI-driven tools and IT cybersecurity solutions, provides a robust foundation for addressing complex challenges and delivering tailored, forward-thinking results.





“These awards are also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” added Kevin Kelly. “We’re enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and remain focused on growing our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We believe this is an exciting time for Cycurion, and we look forward to providing significant value for all of our stakeholders.”





Cycurion will continue to provide updates on its progress and innovations as it continues to build on its mission of excellence in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI.







About Cycurion







Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.







Forward looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.





Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in that filing with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.







