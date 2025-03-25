Cycurion Launches Cyber Shield™: A Comprehensive Managed Security Services Platform for Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions

Cycurion launches Cyber Shield™, a comprehensive Managed Security Services Platform addressing evolving cybersecurity needs and challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Cycurion, a cybersecurity solutions provider, announced the launch of its Managed Security Services Platform (MSSP), named Cyber Shield™, which aims to enhance cybersecurity for various industries facing challenges like data breaches and compliance requirements. According to CEO Kevin Kelly, the platform features comprehensive services, including 24/7 security monitoring, managed detection and response, vulnerability management, and employee training on cybersecurity awareness. Targeting businesses of all sizes, including non-profits, Cyber Shield addresses the growing shortage of cybersecurity professionals and aims to provide integrated solutions for clients lacking robust cybersecurity measures. Cycurion, based in McLean, Virginia, emphasizes its commitment to securing digital operations through innovative technologies and expert support.

Potential Positives

Launch of Cyber Shield™ positions Cycurion as a leader in the growing managed security services market, addressing critical cybersecurity challenges faced by various industries.

Cyber Shield™ includes comprehensive services like 24/7 security monitoring and expert advisory support, enhancing the value proposition for clients with diverse cybersecurity needs.

The platform targets key sectors with a recognized shortage of cybersecurity expertise, potentially expanding Cycurion's client base and market reach.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals, which could raise concerns about the company's ability to deliver on its services effectively.

There is an emphasis on the lack of sufficient infrastructure and policies among businesses regarding cybersecurity, potentially indicating a challenging market environment for Cycurion's offerings.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to investor skepticism regarding the company's future performance and growth potential, emphasizing uncertainty in their projections.

FAQ

What is Cycurion's new Managed Security Services Platform?

Cycurion's new Managed Security Services Platform, called Cyber Shield™, is designed to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and threat management.

How does Cyber Shield™ enhance cybersecurity?

Cyber Shield™ enhances cybersecurity through 24/7 monitoring, managed detection and response, endpoint security, and employee training on threat awareness.

Who can benefit from Cycurion's Cyber Shield™?

Cyber Shield™ is designed for businesses of all sizes, including non-profits, and is applicable across various industries like healthcare and finance.

What features does Cyber Shield™ include?

Cyber Shield™ includes SOC as a Service, External Attack Surface Management, a Web Application Firewall, and Virtual CISO support, among other features.

How can I learn more about Cyber Shield™?

To learn more about Cyber Shield™, you can contact Cycurion to arrange for a demonstration of the platform.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, is proud to announce the launch of its new Managed Security Services Platform (MSSP), Cyber Shield™.





Kevin Kelly, Cycurion CEO stated, “Cyber Shield is the result of an extensive research and development process that optimizes our leading threat discovery and cybersecurity tools. The resulting best-in-class suite offers our customers a proven, all-encompassing solution to their security challenges. Cyber Shield is the optimal solution to address rapidly evolving security compliance requirements, significant increases in major data breaches and loss severity, and a lack of awareness of existing threats and vulnerabilities.”





Cycurion’s Cyber Shield package includes the following capabilities and services:









SOC as a Service:



24/7/365 security monitoring, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Threat and Vulnerability Management



24/7/365 security monitoring, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Threat and Vulnerability Management





External Attack Surface Management (EASM):



Identifying and managing vulnerabilities exposed to the external environment



Identifying and managing vulnerabilities exposed to the external environment





Cybersecurity Awareness and Training:



Empowering employees with the knowledge to recognize and respond to threats



Empowering employees with the knowledge to recognize and respond to threats





Web Application Firewall:



Utilizing the ARx Security Platform with AI for advanced protection, including integration with Cycurion’s SOC as a Service, C-Suite Dashboard, API protection, geo-gating, intelligent bot-mitigation, and AI enhancements



Utilizing the ARx Security Platform with AI for advanced protection, including integration with Cycurion’s SOC as a Service, C-Suite Dashboard, API protection, geo-gating, intelligent bot-mitigation, and AI enhancements





Virtual CISO Support and Consulting:



Expert advisory services tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse industries











“Many key industries, including healthcare, financial services, education, public safety, and state & local governments continue to face a severe shortage of trained and certified cybersecurity experts. Moreover, most businesses lack a full understanding of cybersecurity needs with limited funding, little protected IT infrastructure, and few policies in place to execute on these challenges. We believe that Cyber Shield is an integrated tool that provides the solution to many of these dilemmas,” concluded Mr. Kelly.





Cyber Shield is a competitive offering, designed for businesses of all sizes, including non-profits and associations. Please contact Cycurion to arrange for a demonstration of this next-generation, leading MSPP.







About Cycurion







Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.







Forward-Looking Statements







This letter to our stockholders and press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.





Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in that filing with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR





investors@cycurion.com







Media Contact:







Phone: (703) 555-0123





Email: media@cycurion.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.