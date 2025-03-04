Cycurion Launches ARx Platform for Corporate Sector, Expanding Cybersecurity Solutions Across Multiple Industries

Cycurion launches its AI-powered ARx Platform for the corporate sector, enhancing cybersecurity across various industries.

Cycurion, a cybersecurity pioneer based in McLean, Virginia, has announced the launch of its AI-powered ARx Platform for the corporate sector. Having demonstrated success in government agencies like the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense, as well as in public health through a recent partnership with a national association, ARx is now gaining traction among corporate clients across various industries, including finance and technology. The platform boasts features such as a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, and automated threat responses that leverage AI technology, delivering a strong ROI and high gross profit margins. Cycurion’s CEO, Kevin Kelly, emphasized the platform's capability to meet the complex security needs of businesses while also bridging the cybersecurity gap across different sectors. With the booming cybersecurity market and rising cybercrime costs, Cycurion's ARx Platform is positioned for significant impact.

Potential Positives

Cycurion has successfully launched its ARx Platform in the corporate sector, following extensive testing and implementation in government and public sectors, indicating a proven track record.

The ARx Platform has achieved a remarkable ~80% gross profit margin, highlighting its financial viability and attractiveness for shareholders.

The platform's advanced features, including AI-powered threat detection and layered security, address critical needs in industries facing rising cyber threats, enhancing its market potential.

Cycurion's engagement with a national public health association to extend ARx to thousands of healthcare organizations demonstrates the platform's versatility and appeal across multiple sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements which carry inherent uncertainty, suggesting a potential lack of guaranteed outcomes for the company's future performance.

There is a lack of specific client feedback or case studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the ARx Platform in the corporate sector, which may raise questions about its real-world performance.

Despite its positive reception, the company does not disclose any actual sales figures or market share, which is crucial for assessing the platform's impact in the corporate sector.

FAQ

What is the ARx Platform by Cycurion?

The ARx Platform is an AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed for the corporate sector, focusing on advanced security measures.

Which sectors has the ARx Platform been implemented in?

The ARx Platform has been extensively implemented in government, public, and now corporate sectors.

What industries are targeted by the ARx Platform?

The platform targets industries such as finance, retail, and technology, among others.

What features does the ARx Platform include?

It includes a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, bot mitigation, geo-gating, and endpoint security, all powered by AI.

What are the profit margins associated with the ARx Platform?

The ARx Platform has a highly attractive gross profit margin of approximately 80%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MCLEAN, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU), a pioneer in advanced cybersecurity solutions, today announces the availability of its ARx Platform targeted for the corporate sector. Having been extensively tested and successfully implemented in both the government and public sectors, this comprehensive, AI-powered platform has proven its versatility, delivering cutting-edge security to an expanding array of clients, from federal agencies to Fortune 500 enterprises.





The ARx Platform has solidified its reputation with key government bodies, including the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of Defense (DOD), and numerous state and local governments, while also gaining traction in the public sector. On February 24, 2025, Cycurion announced a landmark 24-36-month partnership with a national public health association, extending ARx to thousands of healthcare organizations nationwide.





Building on the momentum with government and public sector clients, Cycurion has now launched the ARx Platform into the corporate sector, where, to date, it has been met with an equally warm reception. Targeting industries such as finance, retail, and technology, the platform’s scalability and robust feature set have resonated with corporate leaders seeking to protect their digital assets amid rising cyber threats. Notably, this expansion reflects the platform’s high demand and operational efficiency while yielding a highly attractive ~80% gross profit margin.





Developed over four years with significant investment, the ARx Platform integrates a Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS protection, bot mitigation, geo-gating, and endpoint security, all powered by proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms. This multilayered approach ensures real-time threat detection and automated responses with minimal false positives, addressing compliance, staffing shortages, and escalating risks. Its SaaS model and flexible pricing have made it accessible to organizations of all sizes.





“The corporate sector has embraced ARx for its ability to deliver enterprise-grade security in a pure SaaS model, absent a cumbersome network appliance, ultimately delivering unmatched ROI,” said Kevin Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Cycurion. “ARx both meets the critical needs of global enterprises of all sizes and complexities while generating tremendous value for Cycurion shareholders with its ~80% margin profile. Further, the strong reception across all sectors—government, public, and corporate—shows ARx is a universal solution. From the DOJ and DOD to state governments and now leading corporations, we’re bridging the cybersecurity gap with innovation and reliability.”





With cybercrime costs projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually, and the cybersecurity market nearing $200 billion, Cycurion’s ARx Platform is optimally positioned as a multi-sector cybersecurity leader.





For more information about the ARx Platform, visit





www.cycurion.com





or contact media@cycurion.com.







About Cycurion







Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) provides state-of-the-art cybersecurity through its AI-powered ARx Platform and subsidiaries Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc. Serving government, healthcare, and corporate clients, Cycurion is committed to securing the digital future.







Forward looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.





Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in that filing with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR





investors@cycurion.com







Media Contact:







Phone: (703) 555-0123





Email: media@cycurion.com



