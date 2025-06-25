Cycurion, Inc. Secures Over $8 Million in New Cybersecurity Contracts, Reinforcing Its Market Position

Cycurion, Inc. announces over $8 million in new contracts, enhancing its cybersecurity services for government and commercial clients.

Cycurion, Inc. has announced the award of multiple contracts exceeding $8 million, reinforcing its position in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI. Among these agreements is a notable $6 million contract with a municipal transportation agency for comprehensive IT and cybersecurity services. The contracts will begin generating revenue in June 2025, with the majority starting in the third quarter, and will last 12 to 18 months. Cycurion plans to utilize its ARx platform for enhanced threat detection and protection. According to CEO L. Kevin Kelly, these contracts reflect the company's commitment to innovative cybersecurity solutions and position Cycurion for growth in various sectors. The firm, based in McLean, Virginia, is dedicated to providing secure services to government and commercial clients.

Potential Positives

Cycurion secured new contracts totaling over $8 million, enhancing its financial position and providing a strong revenue stream over the next 12 to 18 months.

The significant $6 million agreement with a major municipal transportation agency underscores Cycurion's capability to serve large-scale clients and strengthens its reputation in the market.

The utilization of Cycurion’s proprietary ARx platform for real-time threat detection showcases its innovative approach to cybersecurity, which differentiates it in a competitive landscape.

With a record backlog and strategic partnerships, Cycurion is well-positioned for sustained growth and success in 2025.

Potential Negatives

Potential uncertainty in future performance due to the nature of forward-looking statements, which may not guarantee actual results and could be affected by various risks and uncertainties.



The reliance on the ARx platform for cybersecurity solutions could raise concerns about vulnerability if the platform faces any significant security issues.



Contracts totaling over $8 million, while significant, may also indicate a reliance on a few large agreements that could expose the company to financial risk if clients fail to renew or fulfill their commitments.

FAQ

What recent contracts has Cycurion secured?

Cycurion has secured several new contracts totaling over $8 million with government and commercial clients.

What is the significance of the $6 million contract?

The $6 million contract is with a major municipal transportation agency for comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions.

When will the contract billing commence?

Over $1 million of the contract value will begin billing in June 2025, with the rest starting in the third quarter.

What platform does Cycurion utilize for its cybersecurity solutions?

Cycurion leverages its proprietary ARx platform for real-time threat detection and multi-layered protection in its cybersecurity services.

How does Cycurion plan to achieve growth in 2025?

Cycurion aims for robust growth by focusing on high-margin clients and providing innovative, AI-enhanced cybersecurity solutions.

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces the award of several new contracts totaling over $8 million. These agreements, secured with government and commercial clients, reinforce Cycurion’s position as a trusted partner in protecting critical digital infrastructure.





The contracts, spanning program management, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery services, include a significant $6 million agreement with a major municipal transportation agency to deliver comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions. Over $1 million of the total contract value will begin billing in June 2025, with the remainder commencing in the third quarter of 2025. These engagements are set to run for the next 12 to 18 months, leveraging Cycurion’s proprietary ARx platform for real-time threat detection and multi-layered protection.





“Securing over $8 million in new contracts reflects our dedication to delivering innovative, AI-enhanced cybersecurity solutions,” said L. Kevin Kelly, Cycurion Chairman and CEO. “These awards, combined with our strategic focus on high-margin clients, position us for robust growth as we safeguard organizations across diverse sectors.”





Cycurion’s ARx platform, a turnkey web application protection and managed security solution, continues to drive its competitive edge by offering scalable security without hardware or cloud dependencies. With a record backlog and strategic partnerships, Cycurion is poised for sustained success in 2025.







About Cycurion







Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, LLC, Cloudburst Security, LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.





Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR







investors@cycurion.com









Media Contact:







Phone: (703) 555-0123





Email:



media@cycurion.com





