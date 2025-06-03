Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of June 2, 2025.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced on June 3, 2025, that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as confirmed in a Compliance Notice received from Nasdaq. The Company had previously been notified in December 2024 that its stock had fallen below the required minimum bid price of $1.00. However, Nasdaq has now determined that Cyclacel’s stock met this requirement for 15 consecutive business days from May 12 to June 2, 2025. Cyclacel is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer medicines, including the anti-mitotic program plogosertib for various cancers. The company aims to establish a diversified pipeline of drug candidates in oncology and hematology.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which enhances its financial stability and credibility in the market.

The company's stock price has met the minimum bid requirement of $1.00 per share for 15 consecutive business days, indicating recovery and investor confidence.

This compliance allows Cyclacel to continue trading on Nasdaq, providing access to a larger pool of investors and potential capital for further development of its cancer medicine pipeline.

Despite regaining compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the prior notification of non-compliance reflects ongoing concerns about the company's stock performance and market perception.

The press release indicates potential volatility in stock value, as it previously fell below regulatory compliance, which may create a negative impression among investors.

Forward-looking statements caution investors about uncertainties and risks, suggesting that challenges may persist, which could impact investor confidence and the company's market position.

What compliance notice did Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals receive?

Cyclacel received a Compliance Notice from Nasdaq confirming it regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

When did Cyclacel regain compliance with Nasdaq regulations?

Cyclacel regained compliance on June 2, 2025, after maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for 15 consecutive business days.

What previously occurred regarding Cyclacel's stock price?

Previously, Cyclacel's shares failed to maintain the required minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.

What is Cyclacel's main focus as a biopharmaceutical company?

Cyclacel focuses on developing innovative cancer medicines targeting oncology and hematology through advanced drug candidates.

Where can I find more information about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals?

Additional information can be found on Cyclacel's official website at www.cyclacel.com.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company that develops innovative cancer medicine, today announced that it has received a letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated June 3, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).





As previously announced, Cyclacel received a notification letter from Nasdaq dated December 6, 2024, indicating that its shares of common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of Nasdaq. According to the Compliance Notice, since then, Nasdaq has determined that for 15 consecutive business days, from May 12, 2025 to June 2, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company’s shares of common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater, and accordingly the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is closed.







About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is the anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit



www.cyclacel.com



.







For further information contact:







Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





Datuk Dr. Doris Wong





Chief Executive Officer





Email:



ir@cyclacel.com









Forward-looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and encompasses all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to”, “understands” and similar statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. However, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors and circumstances that may cause Cyclacel’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments resulting from epidemics or natural disasters, other negative developments in Cyclacel’s business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.





For a discussion of additional factors that may affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements, see our 2024 annual report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K on April 2, 2025, and in particular the “Risk Factors” section, as well as the other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC by Cyclacel from time to time. Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC at



www.sec.gov



, or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at



https://investor.cyclacel.com/sec-filings



. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cyclacel’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to Cyclacel, and Cyclacel and its authorized representatives assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.





© Copyright 2025 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel



®



are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





SOURCE:





Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



