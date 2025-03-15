CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $CYCC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS ($CYCC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,200 and earnings of -$0.30 per share.
CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 435,461 shares (+300.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,733
- UBS GROUP AG added 34,764 shares (+276.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,071
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 28,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,746
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 12,255 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,132
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 10,694 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,587
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 1,583 shares (+39.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $595
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 219 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82
