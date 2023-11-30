News & Insights

Cybin Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 CYB003 In Major Depressive Disorder

(RTTNews) - Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Thursday reported positive data from the Phase 2 Study of CYB003 in Major Depressive Disorder. The study showed that 79 percent of patients experienced remission after two 12mg doses.

CYB003 is a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog, being developed for the treatment of major depressive disorder or MDD.

The clinical-stage biopharma company said the clinically significant reduction of depression symptoms was observed after a single dose of CYB003, with a clear incremental benefit of a second dose.

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin said, "We are delighted to share that CYB003 achieved the primary efficacy endpoint in this study and showed rapid and statistically significant improvements in depression symptoms after a single dose, with a clear incremental benefit of a second dose, resulting in 4 out of 5 patients in remission from their depression at 6 weeks."

Cybin plans to request an end of Phase 2 meeting to be held in the first quarter 2024. Additional 12-week durability data from the Phase 2 CYB003 study is anticipated in the first quarter.

