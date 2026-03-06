Cyberwarfare Threat Rises: Time to Boost Cybersecurity ETF Exposure?

As AI integration accelerates and investments in the space continue to grow, the need for stronger cybersecurity is becoming increasingly evident. As companies ramp up spending on AI, a corresponding rise in cybersecurity investment appears inevitable.

The cybersecurity space remains promising. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.8% from 2026 to 2034, reaching a valuation of $699.39 billion in 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Investors with a long-term horizon can capitalize on increasing investments in the sector.

The rapid expansion of digital infrastructure has increased the risk of cyberattacks on critical sectors, posing a threat to broader economic stability. Any disruption to essential infrastructure could carry severe economic consequences, making robust cybersecurity measures a vital investment.

Adding to these concerns is the rising threat of cyberwarfare, which is gaining momentum in the current geopolitical environment.

The Growing Threat of Cyberwarfare

The growing use of cyberattacks by state-backed actors and sophisticated hacker groups underscores the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity defense, making investment in military-grade cybersecurity solutions strategically essential.

This need is becoming even more critical as defense systems and national security frameworks become increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure, shifting parts of global conflict to a new digital frontier.

The growing importance of cyberwarfare is evident in the ongoing Middle East conflict. Geopolitical tensions escalated on Saturday as the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, with the conflict increasingly extending into the cyber domain.

According to cybersecurity experts, as quoted on Reuters, a series of cyber-enabled operations reportedly unfolded early Saturday morning alongside the joint U.S.–Israel strikes on targets across Iran. The incidents included the hacking of several news websites and mobile applications, underscoring how modern geopolitical conflicts are increasingly spilling into the digital domain.

Additionally, according to CNBC, cybersecurity experts are raising concerns about possible cyberattacks from Iran targeting U.S. businesses and critical infrastructure.

Cybersecurity is rapidly emerging as a critical pillar of modern defense strategies. Per Mordor Intelligence, the military cybersecurity market is expected to increase from $20.61 billion in 2026 to $36.85 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 12.32%.

ETFs to Consider

Regardless of market conditions, demand for cybersecurity spending continues to grow, positioning the sector as a promising investment opportunity.

Below, we have highlighted a few ETFs that offer investors an opportunity to tap into this fast-growing sector.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR, Amplify Cybersecurity ETF HACK, iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF IHAK, Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG, WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund WCBR and Themes Cybersecurity ETF SPAM can be considered.

With a one-month average trading volume of about 2.07 million shares, CIBR is the most liquid option, offering investors easier entry and exit while minimizing the risk of significant price fluctuations, ideal for active trading strategies.

CIBR has also gathered an asset base of $9.65 billion, the biggest among the mentioned options. Regarding charging annual fees, charging 0.35%, SPAM is the cheapest option and is more suitable for long-term investing.

