Cybersecurity Demand Is High—Yet This ETF Is on Sale

As tech’s sell-off continues, corners of that sector are hurting worse than others. AI stocks in particular have taken a beating since late October, and the S&P 500’s software index is down nearly 19% year-to-date (YTD).

But being dragged down with them are stocks that are not speculative or at risk of AI-induced obsolescence. Specifically, companies operating in the cybersecurity space are reaching the point of being oversold after becoming victims of the rotation out of tech.

But unlike AI applications with ambiguous real-world applications, or the software being threatened by them, the need for enterprises to allocate resources toward data and infrastructure security is only increasing.

And one thematic exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers investors basket exposure to the industry’s best names is currently on sale, having fallen nearly 22% over the past year.

Demand for Cybersecurity Continues to Grow

According to industry consultancy firm Grand View Research, the global cybersecurity market—which was valued at nearly $272 billion in 2025—will reach more than $663 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% during that forecast period.

Grand View’s report cites how “a growing number of cyberattacks owing to the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, emergence of smart devices, and deployment of cloud are some key factors propelling market growth.”

But unlike the innumerable AI applications trying to find homes beyond the tech sector, cybersecurity’s demand is ubiquitous.

Grand View notes that organizations across verticals—including IT, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and government—“are increasingly adopting advanced cybersecurity solutions over traditional perimeter-based security approaches to address the growing sophistication of cyber threats.”

Today, global companies typically commit between 10% and 20% of their IT budgets to cybersecurity. Governments’ demands are also growing rapidly, in turn fueling spending that supports cybersecurity market growth. By the end of 2025, for instance, the U.S. federal government doled out $13 billion to combat this growing threat.

BUG: The One-Stop Solution for Your Portfolio

For investors looking for broad exposure, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ: BUG) provides a basket of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities.

The ETF was launched on Oct. 25, 2019, and has seen its fair share of ups and downs. But since its pandemic-induced low in March 2020, shares have nearly 114%. However, the BUG has lost nearly 7% YTD.

Among the fund’s top holdings are Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD)—a veritable who’s who of the cybersecurity industry.

Based on 20 analysts’ consensus ratings of its holdings, 13 assign the ETF a Moderate Buy rating, six assign it a Hold rating, one assigns it a Reduce rating, and none assign it a Sell rating.

While analysts’ forecasts for the BUG are bullish, the smart money also seems to believe the worst is in the rearview mirror. Current short interest stands at just 0.93% of the float, or $9.76 million, down from a five-year high of $38 million in February 2025.

Meanwhile, institutional owners have funneled more than $211 million into the fund over the past 12 months, compared to outflows of just over $56 million.

Technical Analysis Shows a Bullish Price Reversal Already Under Way

Beyond the financial strength of the fund’s holdings as well as the cybersecurity industry’s growth prospects, there are additional reasons to be bullish about where shares of BUG could be in the medium to long term.

One example of that is a momentum indicator like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which can provide clues about equities being overbought or oversold based on plot points ranging from 0 to 100.

RSI readings above 70 suggest that a stock or fund is overbought and likely due for a bearish price reversal. That is exactly what happened the only time the BUG’s RSI crossed above 70 over the past year, when it hit 75.49 on Feb. 18, 2025. Subsequently, shares en route to their then one-year low on April 7 when its RSI fell to 30.32 before prices rebounded.

Conversely, when RSI readings dip below 60, it suggests the equity is oversold and likely due for a bullish price reversal. That is precisely what happened this month when the BUG’s one-year chart showed its RSI reading at a low of 19.72 in the beginning of February.

That reading on Feb. 5 coincided with the ETF’s one-year low. However, since then, the fund has gained more than 5% as its RSI has recovered to 38.25.

Notably, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF continues to trade beneath both its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages, as it has since Oct. 29 when the tech sell-off began. But the reversal in RSI, as well as the simultaneous reversal in its share price, suggests that the fund is trending in the right direction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.